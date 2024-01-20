Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 PAT up 8% to ₹3,005 crore

January 20, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MUMBAI

Kotak Mahindra Bank reported third-quarter standalone net profit grew 8% year-on-year to ₹3,005 crore,

The results include ₹143 crore provision (post tax) on applicable Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) investments pursuant to RBI’s recent circular.

Net Interest Income (NII) increased to ₹6,554 crore, from ₹5,653 crore a year ago, up 16%. Net Interest Margin (NIM) was 5.22% for the quarter, the bank said in a filing with exchanges.

Advances increased 19% Year on Year (YoY) to ₹3,72,464 crore as at December 31, 2023.

Unsecured retail advances (including Retail Micro Finance) as a percentage of net advances stood at 11.6% as against 9.3% in the year ago period.

As at December 31, 2023, the Gross Non Performing Assets (GNPA) was 1.73% & Net Non Performing Assets (NNPA) was 0.34% (GNPA was 1.90% & NNPA was 0.43% at December 31, 2022). The provision coverage ratio stood at 80.6%.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank, as per Basel III, as at December 31, 2023 was 21.2% and CET I ratio of 20.1% (both including unaudited profits).

The bank reported consolidated net profit of ₹4,265 crore, up 7% YoY.

