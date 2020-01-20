Kotak Mahindra Bank net up 24%

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 24% growth in its net profit to ₹1,596 crore on a standalone basis during the third quarter of the current financial year compared with ₹1,291 crore of the same period of the previous year.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose 17% to ₹3,430 crore while net interest margin increased to 4.69% from 4.31%. The bank’s other income saw healthy growth rising to ₹1,341.43 crore, compared with ₹976.70 crore.

Loan growth was 10% on a year-on-year basis, which was lower than what the market expected. The share of current and savings account deposits of total deposits was 53.7% as at end December compared with 50.7% a year ago.

The lender’s asset quality deteriorated with gross non-performing assets standing at 2.46% of gross advances, up from the 2.07% reported a year ago. Net NPA ratio was 0.89%, compared with 0.71%. The bank’s stock fell 4.7% to ₹1,618.05 on the BSE, while the broader indices were down by almost 1%.

Provisions and contingencies stood at ₹444 crore compared with a write-back of ₹32 crore reported a year earlier.

Pension obligation

“During this quarter, employee cost included a non-recurring charge towards pension obligation of ₹200 crore mainly due to change in annuity rate, DA, etc,” the bank said in a statement.

On a consolidated basis, profit after tax grew 27% to ₹2,349 crore.

For Q3FY20, the subsidiaries and associates net contribution was 32% of the consolidated profit after tax, the bank said.