ADVERTISEMENT

Kotak Mahindra Bank arm raises $1.25 bn for second special situations fund

March 28, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Mumbai

CUE API

A Kotak Mahindra Bank arm on Tuesday announced that it has raised $1.25 billion for its second special situations fund.

The money raised will be deployed in equity, debt capital and hybrid instruments across sectors, a statement from Kotak Investment Advisors (KIA), the arm of the private sector lender, under which the fund comes, said.

The overall targeted amount for the second fund, which will be domiciled in the GIFT City, is $1.6 billion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The second fund, which comes after the deployment of $1 billion in the first fund, will "provide strategic solution capital across growth and value companies", it said.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Singapore's GIC and family office Premji Invest, who were among the backers for the first fund, have committed money for the second fund as well.

"... Our Investors have reposed faith in us by re-upping their large commitments in the second fund," Kotak Special Situations Fund Chief Executive Eshwar Karra said.

Mr. Karra said the company expects a capital expenditure growth cycle over the next two years and added that the fund is well placed to play its part in the same.

KIA's managing director Srini Sriniwasan said the company has raised $3.6 billion from foreign investors to be deployed domestically in FY23 alone, and the overall funds raised till now goes up to $6.7 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US