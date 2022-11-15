  1. EPaper
Kotak Investment Advisors raises $500 mn for new real estate fund

November 15, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - BENGALURU

Reuters

Kotak Mahindra Group’s asset management arm said on Tuesday it secured a $500 million investment from a unit of the UAE-based sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for its $1 billion real estate fund.

Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd (KIAL) said it has so far raised, managed or advised over $3.3 billion under its real estate fund series.

‘The new platform is primarily targeted at the significant demand for housing in India, which is driven by sustained economic growth and a shortage of urban housing clusters,” said Mohamed AlQubaisi, executive director of ADIA’s real estate department.

