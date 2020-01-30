Kotak gets time to cut promoter stake

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted more time to Kotak Mahindra Bank to reduce promoter shareholding in the bank while capping promoter voting rights.

At present, the promoter shareholding is 29.96%.

The voting rights of the promoter will be capped at 15% from April 1, 2020 and the bank will get at least six months to reduce promoter stake to 26%. There is no compulsion for the bank to reduce promoter stake to 15%, as originally envisaged.

Following the development, the bank will be withdrawing the writ petition it had filed against the RBI at the Bombay High Court on the promoter stake dilution issue. As per the original plan, the bank was supposed to lower promoter stake to 20% by December 31, 2018 and to 15% by March 31, 2020. In June 2019, the RBI slapped a penalty of ₹2 crore on the private sector lender for not disclosing information on promoter shareholding. According to the new formula agreed to by the bank and the regulator, promoters’ voting rights will be capped at 20% of the paid-up voting equity share capital (PUVESC) until March 31, 2020 and then, to 15% of PUVESC from April 1, 2020.

In-principle nod

The bank, in a stock market notification, said the RBI had granted in-principle approval of this new plan.

Promoters’ shareholding is to be reduced to 26% of PUVESC within six months from the date of final approval of the RBI, the bank said.

“Thereafter, the promoters will not purchase any further paid up voting equity shares’ of the bank till the percentage of promoters’ shareholding reaches 15% of PUVESC of the bank or such higher percentage as may be permitted by the RBI from time to time,” the bank said.

“The promoters will be entitled to purchase paid-up voting equity shares of the bank up to 15% of the PUVESC of the bank or such higher percentage as may be permitted in the future, and exercise voting rights on such shares,” it added.

Analysts said the dispensation is positive towards the bank’s stock since the promoter share sell overhang is limited to 4%. In addition, the bank gets six months to reduce promoter shareholding to 26%. They also say that there is no compulsion for the bank to reduce promoter stake to 15%.