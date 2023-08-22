Kotak FYN aims to have one lakh customer base by March 2024

August 22, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (KMBL) is planning to have a customer base of one lakh on Kotak FYN, its recently introduced integrated digital platform for business banking and corporate clients.

“Kotak FYN (For Your Needs) was launched during April 2023. In the first five months, we have onboarded 40,000 corporate customers and will be adding another 60,000 by year end,” said Shekhar Bhandari, president – Global Transaction Banking and New Age Business.

Kotak FYN is a one-stop digital platform that takes care of all business banking needs of corporate customers such as account services, trade, collections, account services, loans and payments through all channels such as mobile, API and web on 24x7 basis.

In the first five months, Kotak FYN recorded 5.50 lakh trade transactions valued at ₹26,100 crore. For the full year, it hopes to have one lakh customers doing digital transactions of about ₹1 lakh crore, he said.

“At present, we are the only bank to offer a holistic digital platform built exclusive for business banking and corporate clients. It took us 24 months to develop this portal,” he said, adding that currently there are no matching products in the market.

Asked how they are planning to add more number of clients to Kotak FYN, he said, of late, they had been conducting roadshows in major cities to create awareness. In Chennai, the lender would be meeting top 150 clients targeting MNCs, NBFCs, insurance firms, mutual funds and IT services among others.

“Chennai has been a focused market for us. It ranks among the top five for the bank and the major contributors are SaaS, automobile, hardware manufacturing, data centres and large manufacturing firms,” he said.

