Kotak bank Q1 net rises 33%

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 33% increase in its standalone net profit for the April-June quarter to ₹1,360 crore on the back of a 23% increase in net interest income to ₹3,173 crore, as well as lower provisioning.

Net interest margin for the period under review was 4.49%, compared with 4.28% a year earlier.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) increased marginally to 2.19% from 2.17% a year ago while net NPAs declined to 0.73% from 0.86%.

Provisions were down to ₹316.76 crore in Q1 compared with ₹469.63 crore during the same period of the previous year.

On a consolidated basis, the lender’s net profit went up by 23% to ₹1,932 crore in the quarter ended June 30.