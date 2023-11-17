Kotak Bank board appoints Ashok Vaswani as MD, CEO

November 17, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Board of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. on Friday appointed Ashok Vaswani as a Director, Managing Director & CEO and a key managerial personnel of the bank for a period of three years with effect from January 1.

He will take charge on January 1 upon Dipak Gupta’s term as the MD & CEO and a key managerial personnel ending on December 31.

“Mr. Vaswani, 62, has a proven track record spanning three-and-a-half decades, initially at Citigroup and thereafter, at Barclays, of building and growing global businesses at scale, nurturing winning teams, establishing transformational partnerships, leveraging forward leaning technology, with a compelling business vision to deliver strong bottom-line growth,” the bank said in a filing with stock exchanges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the RBI had cleared the name of Mr. Vaswani as the MD & CEO of the bank.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.