HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kotak Bank board appoints Ashok Vaswani as MD, CEO

November 17, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Board of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. on Friday appointed Ashok Vaswani as a Director, Managing Director & CEO and a key managerial personnel of the bank for a period of three years with effect from January 1.

He will take charge on January 1 upon Dipak Gupta’s term as the MD & CEO and a key managerial personnel ending on December 31.

“Mr. Vaswani, 62, has a proven track record spanning three-and-a-half decades, initially at Citigroup and thereafter, at Barclays, of building and growing global businesses at scale, nurturing winning teams, establishing transformational partnerships, leveraging forward leaning technology, with a compelling business vision to deliver strong bottom-line growth,” the bank said in a filing with stock exchanges.

Earlier, the RBI had cleared the name of Mr. Vaswani as the MD & CEO of the bank. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.