GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kone India to start making escalators at Sriperumbudur unit

Till now, Kone India used to import escalators from China and Finland and then assemble them. But now to support the Make In India initiative, the company will start manufacturing and assembling it locally for the domestic market.

December 20, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

N Anand
The Indian subsidiary of Kone Corporation will initially manufacture a few hundreds of escalators for the domestic market, said its Managing Director Amit Gossain.

The Indian subsidiary of Kone Corporation will initially manufacture a few hundreds of escalators for the domestic market, said its Managing Director Amit Gossain. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kone Elevator India will start manufacturing escalators in India from the first half of 2024 as part of its expansion programme, said a top official.

“Right now, the pilot is going on at Sriperumbudur plant. It will be completed in January,” said Amit Gossain, Managing Director, Kone Elevator India Pvt. Ltd. during an interaction.

Till now, Kone India used to import escalators from China and Finland and then assemble them. But now to support the Make In India initiative, the company will start manufacturing and assembling them locally for the domestic market.

The Indian subsidiary of Kone Corporation will initially manufacture a few hundreds of these escalators for the domestic market against a few thousand elevators. The target audience are airports, metro stations, railway stations and shopping malls among others.

The Indian market for escalators and elevators is pegged at about 65,000 to 70,000 units per annum, of which escalators account for 5% of it. Kone India has a market share of 25% in the elevator segment, he said.

“Right now, most of the components are procured locally. We are the only company to manufacture elevators in India, while others are importing and assembling it,” he said.

Kone India is likely to end the calendar year 2023 with a 15% growth over CY2022 and is likely to maintain the same growth target for 2024.

Mr. Gossain, meanwhile, urged the State governments to implement the Lift Act at the earliest as it was extremely important. Right now, it is implemented only by 11 States including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra and New Delhi, among others.

Talking about exports, he said it constituted about 5-7% of total revenue and it is yet to increase with the launch of more new products.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.