KONE Elevator India sets up new office in Kalyan

Updated - July 17, 2024 10:40 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 10:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

KONE Elevator India, a fully owned subsidiary of KONE Corporation, has announced the expansion of its footprint by establishing a new office in Kalyan, Maharashtra.

The new office will cover all aspects of business such as, sales, installation, service, annual maintenance contract (AMC) and modernisation, to support customer demand and expectations in Maharashtra, the company said in a statement.

Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevators India in a statement said, “Maharashtra is an important market for us. We already have multiple offices in Maharashtra. This expansion reflects our commitment to our customers and stakeholders in the Kalyan area.”

“By establishing an office here, we will come even closer to customers and will continue to offer superior service and support while reinforcing our commitment to excellence and innovation,” he added.

