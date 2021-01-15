Business

Škoda unveils refreshed Superb range

Škoda Auto India has unveiled the refreshed Superb range — the new SportLine as well as the new Laurin & Klement — at ex-showroom price of ₹31.99 lakh and ₹34.99 lakh respectively. Škoda Superb was first introduced in 2004. Zac Hollis, brand director, Škoda Auto India said, “The refreshed Škoda Superb hosts some contemporary updates that further elevates its appeal and shall be appreciated by all.”

