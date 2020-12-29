Škoda to increase price by upto 2.5%

MUMBAI

29 December 2020 22:54 IST

Skoda Auto India said it would increase vehicle prices by up to 2.5% from January 1. “There has been a surge in the cost of inputs for production due to significant volatility in the global commodity prices and foreign exchange rates. Skoda Auto India has been absorbing these incremental costs, all this while, but is now considering a price increase of up to 2.5% from January 1, 2021 across its model range." the company said.

