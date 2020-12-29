Business

Škoda to increase price by upto 2.5%

Skoda Auto India said it would increase vehicle prices by up to 2.5% from January 1. “There has been a surge in the cost of inputs for production due to significant volatility in the global commodity prices and foreign exchange rates. Skoda Auto India has been absorbing these incremental costs, all this while, but is now considering a price increase of up to 2.5% from January 1, 2021 across its model range." the company said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2020 10:57:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/koda-to-increase-price-by-upto-25/article33448037.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY