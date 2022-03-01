Škoda Auto Volkswagen India strengthens leadership team

Special Correspondent March 01, 2022 21:27 IST

Special Correspondent March 01, 2022 21:27 IST

Appoints Christian Schenk, board member for Finance and IT, as the new chairman

SAVWIPL drives into the final mile of the India 2.0 project, with the recent launch of the Škoda Slavia, the company said. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Appoints Christian Schenk, board member for Finance and IT, as the new chairman

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Ltd. (SAVWIPL) said it had appointed Christian Schenk, board member for Finance and IT at Škoda Auto as the new chairman. Piyush Arora, as announced earlier, has joined the board as managing director of SAVWIPL and Christian Cahn von Seelen will assume charge as executive director – Sales & Marketing. “The year 2022 will see significant initiatives from all Volkswagen Group brands in India. SAVWIPL drives into the final mile of the India 2.0 project, with the recent launch of the Škoda Slavia and the subsequent launch of the Notchback from Volkswagen,” the company said in a statement. “The group’s premium brands — Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini — are gearing up to roll-out exciting new products that will delight customers and contribute to the India growth story,” it added. The company recently commenced exports of the Volkswagen T-Cross, the first vehicle built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, customised for the Indian market. Škoda Auto assumed responsibility for the group’s brands in India in 2019, with the establishment of the merged entity Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Ltd., and the announcement of the India 2.0 project.



Our code of editorial values