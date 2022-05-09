Škoda Auto introduces Kushaq Monte Carlo range

Škoda Auto India has introduced the Kushaq Monte Carlo range at a starting price of ₹15.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The vehicle comes with sporty black design elements.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Škoda Auro India said, “With our recent successes and our biggest ever month in India, it was only apt that we celebrated with a badge that embodies the Spirit of Victory at ŠKoda.”

“The Monte Carlo is a car that appeals to the heart, to one willing to go the extra mile for the unique, subtle and sporty aesthetics. It highlights a discrete sense of style. It is homage to the fact that you are driving a name soaked in pedigree and legacy of rally sport, providing a thrilling experience,” he said.

The top end of the Kushaq Monte Carlo is priced at ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for a 1.5 TSI 7-speed DSG engine. This edition of the Kushaq would be available exclusively in Tornado Red and Candy White colours, the company said. Monte Carlo edition is homage to Škoda’s motorsport heritage and Rallye Monte Carlo. The Kushaq is the second product in India to adorn the exclusive Monte Carlo badge after Rapid.