Kobelco India expects double-digit growth in sales in FY25

Kobelco Construction Equipment India Pvt Ltd. is expecting to post a double-digit growth in overall sales volume of excavators in FY25, said top official.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Last year, we sold about 1,900 units, of which 200 machines were exported to Nepal and Bangladesh. This fiscal, we are hoping to sell 2,000 units in the domestic market and 300 machines will be exported,” MD & CEO Takemichi Hirakawa said at the press meet.

The Indian subsidiary of Kobelco Construction Machinery, Japan started its operations in SriCity in 2006. Last year, the company incurred a capex of ₹75 crore to expand its facility. Currently, it has an installed capacity to produce 3,500 excavators per annum.

On Wednesday, Mr. Hirakawa announced the expansion of Kobelco product portfolio with the launch of ‘Made in India’ SK80 Excavator and said that they have scaled up the indigenisation level from 45% to 70%. The engine is produced locally by Yanmar. Kobelco has already delivered five machines.

“The 8-tonne category mid-segment excavator was the missing link in our portfolio. It is targeted at brick kiln sector, hirers, small miners, road contractors, irrigation contractors and land development contractors,” said Director & Division Head Moses Eddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.