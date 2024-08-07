GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kobelco India expects double-digit growth in sales in FY25

Published - August 07, 2024 08:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Kobelco Construction Equipment India Managing Director Takemichi Hirakawa and Director & Division Head Moses Eddy unveiled SK80 Excavator in Chennai.

Kobelco Construction Equipment India Managing Director Takemichi Hirakawa and Director & Division Head Moses Eddy unveiled SK80 Excavator in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kobelco Construction Equipment India Pvt Ltd. is expecting to post a double-digit growth in overall sales volume of excavators in FY25, said top official.

“Last year, we sold about 1,900 units, of which 200 machines were exported to Nepal and Bangladesh. This fiscal, we are hoping to sell 2,000 units in the domestic market and 300 machines will be exported,” MD & CEO Takemichi Hirakawa said at the press meet.

The Indian subsidiary of Kobelco Construction Machinery, Japan started its operations in SriCity in 2006. Last year, the company incurred a capex of ₹75 crore to expand its facility. Currently, it has an installed capacity to produce 3,500 excavators per annum.

On Wednesday, Mr. Hirakawa announced the expansion of Kobelco product portfolio with the launch of ‘Made in India’ SK80 Excavator and said that they have scaled up the indigenisation level from 45% to 70%. The engine is produced locally by Yanmar. Kobelco has already delivered five machines.

“The 8-tonne category mid-segment excavator was the missing link in our portfolio. It is targeted at brick kiln sector, hirers, small miners, road contractors, irrigation contractors and land development contractors,” said Director & Division Head Moses Eddy.

