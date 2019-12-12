Kobelco Construction goes in for 5th expansion

Kobelco Construction goes in for fifth expansion

Kobelco Construction Equipment India Pvt. Ltd. (KCEI), the Indian arm of the Japanese Kobelco Group, has expanded its manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh for the fifth consecutive time, a top official said. “With the manufacturing capacity almost hitting its upper limit, we have gone for this expansion, and now onwards the plant will have an annual production capacity of 3,600 units per annum,” said Kazuhide Naraki, global chairman.