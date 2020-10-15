Knight Frank sees ₹1.2 lakh-cr. opportunity in PSU realty

Commercial properties owned by some 45 central Public Sector Units (PSUs) in the country are viable for Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and have a potential of more than ₹1,20,000 crore, as per a Knight Frank report.

“This is based on an analysis of the book value of buildings owned by the 45 listed PSUs, including the top maharatnas, navratnas, mini-ratnas, PSBs and other PSUs,’’ it said.

Indian realty sector attracted private equity investments worth $2,308 million, across 11 deals, and of this, the office segment attracted the largest share of $1,871 million, about 81%. It was followed by warehousing at 10% and residential at 9%..

Shishir Baijal, CMD, Knight Frank India said, “Private equity investors have taken advantage of this period of economic slowdown to scout for Grade A assets with strong growth trends for investments. As a result of which, assets in the office segment saw positive investment activities. The average deal size for office investments was also seen to be remarkably higher in YTD 2020 as compared to full year 2019.’’