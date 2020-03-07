BusinessCHENNAI 07 March 2020 21:48 IST
Comments
K.M. Mammen re-elected ATMA chief
Updated: 07 March 2020 22:16 IST
Tyre major MRF’s chairman and managing director K.M. Mammen has been unanimously re-elected chairman of the Automotive Tyre Manufactures’ Association (ATMA).
Anshuman Singhania, deputy MD, JK Tyre & Industries, is the vice-chairman. Founded in 1975, ATMA represents 11 large tyre companies comprising Indian and international tyre majors, representing over 95% of the tyres produced in India.
ATMA members include Apollo Tyres, Birla Tyres, Bridgestone India, Ceat, Continental India, Goodyear India, JK Tyre & Industries, Michelin, MRF, TVS Tyres and Yokohama.
More In Business
Read more...