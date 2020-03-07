K.M. Mammen re-elected ATMA chief

Tyre major MRF’s chairman and managing director K.M. Mammen has been unanimously re-elected chairman of the Automotive Tyre Manufactures’ Association (ATMA).
Anshuman Singhania, deputy managing director, JK Tyre & Industries, is the vice-chairman of the association.
Founded in 1975, ATMA represents 11 large tyre companies comprising Indian and international tyre majors, representing over 95% of the tyres produced in India.
