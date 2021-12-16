KM Birla bags Global Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Silicon Valley-based The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) has conferred the Global Entrepreneur of the Year Award- Business Transformation on Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman Aditya Birla Group.

Mr. Birla is the first Indian industrialist to receive the award. He was conferred with this award at a ceremony in Dubai for his “extraordinary leadership of a globally diversified conglomerate during the unprecedented period of global turmoil induced by the pandemic.”

Mr. Birla joins the list of global entrepreneurs to receive the award this year which included Elon Musk (Global Entrepreneur of the Year - Immigrant Entrepreneur), Jeff Bezos (Global Entrepreneur of the Year - First Generation) and Satya Nadella (Global Entrepreneur of the Year - Entrepreneurial CEO).

The awardees were selected by an independent jury chaired by venture capitalist Tim Draper, founder, Draper University.

“It is an honour to receive this prestigious award in a year that has been marked by such unprecedented change. The Aditya Birla Group stands out for its pace of activity, range of businesses and breadth of its geographical presence,” Mr. Birla said.

“The pandemic brought to the fore the inherent resilience and agility of the group that enabled our businesses to reboot and renew. I receive this award on behalf of 1,40,000 colleagues from over 100 nationalities,” he added.

Praveen Tailam, chair, TiE Global Board of Trustees said, “These awards are meant to acknowledge the enablers of the global ecosystem. These are the people who are providing opportunities for wealth creation, job creation and the inspiration to our next generation of enablers.”