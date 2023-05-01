ADVERTISEMENT

KKR to invest additional $250 mn in Serentica Renewables

May 01, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Serentica Renewables, a decarbonisation platform, said it has definitive agreements under which KKR will invest an additional $250 million in the company. In November 2022, KKR had invested $400 million to support the company’s effort to achieve 4000 MW of installed renewable energy capacity. 

Pratik Agarwal, Director, Serentica Renewables, said, “This investment will enable us to further accelerate large-scale decarbonisation of the power-guzzling commercial and industrial segment.”

Hardik Shah, Partner, KKR, said, “As India continues to develop at pace, clean energy solutions will play a growing and important role in meeting the country’s energy demands, especially in the industrial and hard-to-abate industries that Serentica looks to support.”

