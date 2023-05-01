HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KKR to invest additional $250 mn in Serentica Renewables

May 01, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Serentica Renewables, a decarbonisation platform, said it has definitive agreements under which KKR will invest an additional $250 million in the company. In November 2022, KKR had invested $400 million to support the company’s effort to achieve 4000 MW of installed renewable energy capacity. 

Pratik Agarwal, Director, Serentica Renewables, said, “This investment will enable us to further accelerate large-scale decarbonisation of the power-guzzling commercial and industrial segment.”

Hardik Shah, Partner, KKR, said, “As India continues to develop at pace, clean energy solutions will play a growing and important role in meeting the country’s energy demands, especially in the industrial and hard-to-abate industries that Serentica looks to support.”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.