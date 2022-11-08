KKR to invest $400 million in Serentica Renewables

ADVERTISEMENT

KKR, an investment company, said it had signed a definitive agreement to invest $400 million in Serentica Renewables, a decarbonisation platform that plans energy transition by providing clean energy solutions for energy-intensive industries.

Hardik Shah, partner at KKR, said, “Our investment in Serentica reflects KKR’s confidence in India’s renewables sector and our commitment to advancing the energy transition in India.”

Energy-intensive, heavy-industry companies play an important role in society, but have traditionally faced more challenges in meeting energy needs sustainably. With Serentica, we look to support these companies in their decarbonization objectives.”

Pratik Agarwal, Director, Serentica Renewables, said, “This investment will allow us to leap ahead in our vision of decarbonising large energy intensive industries and help in reversing climate change. This transaction is amongst the largest industrial decarbonisation investments in India to date.”