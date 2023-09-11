KKR to invest ₹2,069 cr. in Reliance Retail, to raise stake to 1.42 %

September 11, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - New Delhi

Reliance Industries Ltd. on Monday said global investment firm KKR will invest ₹2,069.50 crore into its retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) to raise its stake to 1.42% from 1.17%.

The investment is at "a pre-money equity value of ₹8.361 lakh crore (around $100 billion)", Reliance Industries Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The deal makes RRVL "among the top four companies by equity value in the country", it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

KKR’s follow-on investment will translate into an additional equity stake of 0.25% in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.

"This, combined with its stake from its investment of Rs 5,550 crore in RRVL in 2020, will take its total equity stake in RRVL to 1.42% on a fully diluted basis," the filing said.

Last week, RIL said it had received ₹8,278 crore from Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) for around 1% stake in RRVL, the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led group.

As per the deal, it has allotted 6.86 crore equity shares of RRVL to QIA.

RRVL is the holding company of the RIL's retail business.

In 2020, RRVL had raised ₹47,265 crore (around $6.4 billion) from global private equity funds for a 10.09 per cent stake, valuing the company at more than ₹4.2 lakh crore.

The company has raised funds from Silver Lake, KKR, Mubadala, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, GIC, TPG, General Atlantic and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund at a valuation of around $57 billion.

RRVL is aggressively expanding its business by acquiring companies and getting franchise rights of leading international brands for the Indian market.

Besides, it is investing in scaling up infrastructure and also acquired the India business of German retail major Metro Cash and Carry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.