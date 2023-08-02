ADVERTISEMENT

KKR to acquire majority stake in LEAP India

August 02, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Global investment firm KKR said it has signed definitive agreements under which the funds managed by it will acquire a majority stake in LEAP India, a pallet pooling platform in India, for an unspecified amount.

LEAP is providing supply chain solutions, including equipment pooling, returnable packaging, inventory management and movement, transportation, and repair and maintenance, to a diversified and large customer base across segments such as e-commerce, consumer durables, beverages, fast-moving consumer goods and automotive.

The company operates a network of 21 warehouses and more than 3,500 customer locations, and manages more than 6 million total assets, including pallets and containers, across India for customers.

Ami Momaya, Director, Infrastructure at KKR, said LEAP would play an important role in driving the country’s continued modernisation and growth. 

Sunu Mathew, Founder and Managing Director at LEAP India, said, “Going forward, we look to tap into KKR’s global expertise to accelerate our growth and deliver impactful solutions to our clients.”

KKR is making this investment as part of its Asia infrastructure strategy. The acquisition of LEAP marks KKR’s latest infrastructure investment in India.

