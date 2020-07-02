KKR to acquire controlling stake in JB Chem in an over $500 million deal

MUMBAI

KKR, the global investment major has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase a controlling stake in J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which specialises in branded formulations. As part of the agreement, KKR will acquire its stake from the founding Mody family at a purchase price of ₹745 per share and make an open offer for an additional 26% of the company.

The Mody family has agreed to to sell 54% stake to KKR for ₹3,109 crore (41732332 shares). Besides, open offer has been made for 2,00,93,346 shares at ₹745 a share. However as per the agreement KKR’s holding in JB Chemicals has been capped at 64.90%. Analysts said depending on the response to the open offer, the total deal would be worth over $500 million.

J.B. Chemicals is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India, supplying affordable, high-quality products in the cardiac, gastrointestinal and anti-infective therapeutic areas across the branded formulations market. The company’s portfolio includes four flagship brands in India, Cilacar, Metrogyl, Nicardia and Rantac. The company currently exports its branded formulations to more than 40 countries around the world. J.B. Chemicals’ contract manufacturing capabilities also allow it to partner with large, international brands to develop a diverse range of innovative specialty products, including tablets, injectables, creams and ointments, lozenges, herbal liquids and capsules.

J.B. Mody, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, J.B. Chemicals, said, “For more than four decades, J.B. Chemicals’ mission has been to deliver affordable, high-quality pharmaceutical products that improve the lives of individuals living in India and around the world. KKR with its deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry and experience in investing in the sector, as well as its extensive investments in India – will take our mission forward and build on the foundation of core values that our family has instilled in this company. This will also create growth opportunities for our people to progress.”

Sanjay Nayar, Partner and CEO of KKR India, said, “We believe J.B. Chemicals has an opportunity to accelerate its growth and leverage its strengths to enter into new therapeutic areas. We look forward to working with the management team to build on the company’s strong foundation, and believe this investment underscores KKR’s ongoing commitment to India’s long-term economic prospects and the potential of its companies.”

KKR will fund this investment from Asian Fund III. The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals.