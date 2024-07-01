ADVERTISEMENT

KKR said to acquire controlling stake in Baby Memorial Hospital in ₹2,500 cr. deal 

Published - July 01, 2024 09:10 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

KKR, a global investment firm, and Baby Memorial Hospital (BMH), a regional multi-specialty hospital chain in India, have announced the signing of definitive agreements under which funds managed by KKR will acquire a controlling stake in BMH. The deal is estimated at ₹2,500 crore, according to people familiar with the transaction. 

“KKR’s investment will support BMH’s efforts to address the growing need for quality, accessible healthcare services in India by advancing its efforts to build a leading pan-India network of hospitals, including through both organic and inorganic growth strategies,” the global investor said in a statement.

BMH has a capacity of 1,000 beds across hospitals in Calicut and Kannur, and planned expansions across the region.  Akshay Tanna, Partner and Head of India Private Equity, KKR, said, “Our investment in BMH reflects our continued thematic focus on healthcare in India. We look forward to drawing from KKR’s network and deep healthcare expertise to take BMH to its next phase of growth and deliver greater impact to its communities.”

Dr. K.G. Alexander, Founder and Chairman of Baby Memorial Hospital, said, “We are pleased to be able to tap into global and local experience in the healthcare sector, which will enable us to accelerate our growth and expand our services across India, and importantly continue to deliver excellence to the patients we serve.”

