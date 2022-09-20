KKR, Hero to invest $450 mn in Hero Future Energies

Special Correspondent Mumbai
September 20, 2022 20:37 IST

KKR and Hero Group said they will invest $450 million in Hero Future Energies (HFE) and have signed a definitive agreement to this effect. 

This investment would position HFE for continued growth and support its efforts to expand its renewable energy capacity and capabilities across technologies such as solar, wind, battery storage, and green hydrogen, and into new markets over time, KKR said in a statement.

Through its range of solutions, HFE will also look to support companies in their efforts to decarbonise and transition towards sustainable-energy sources to achieve their net zero emission goals, it added.

HFE is an independent power producer with a diversified portfolio of 1.6 GW of operating solar and wind projects.

“Beyond supporting HFE’s growth, this round of investment led by KKR will help accelerate India’s energy transition,” KKR said. 

