KKR closes Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund at $3.9 bn cap

KKR has announced the final close of KKR Asia Pacific Infrastructure Investors SCSp, a $3.9 billion fund that is focused on infrastructure-related investments across Asia Pacific.

Ming Lu, Head of KKR Asia Pacific said, “Private capital is playing an increasingly important role to fill the gap in the region, and through our new fund, KKR is committed to investing in essential infrastructure solutions over a long-term horizon.”

The Fund will focus on critical infrastructure with low volatility and strong downside protection where KKR believes it can achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns by leveraging its global network of industry experts, its team in Asia Pacific, and history of operational value creation.

The Fund has a broad investment mandate across both emerging and developed Asia Pacific, in sectors including waste, renewables, power and utilities, telecommunications, and transportation infrastructure, KKR said.