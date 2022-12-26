Kirloskar’s daughter Manasi Tata appointed as director of  Kirloskar firms

December 26, 2022 09:58 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kirloskar Systems (KSPL) on Monday announced the appointment of Manasi Tata as director on the board of KSPL’s joint-venture companies, including Toyota Industries Engine India Pvt. Ltd. (TIEI), Kirloskar Toyota Textile Machinery Pvt. Ltd. (KTTM), Toyota Material Handling India Pvt. Ltd. (TMHIN), and Denso Kirloskar Industries Pvt. Ltd. (DNKI), with immediate effect.

Ms. Tata’s appointment as Director comes after the demise her father Vikram S. Kirloskar, former Chairman and Managing Director, KSPL. His wife Geetanjali Kirloskar has already taken charge as the new Chairman & Managing Director at KSPL.

Ms. Tata, a graduate from the Rhode Island School of Design in the U.S., is trained in Toyota manufacturing processes and the Japanese work culture. She is married to Neville Tata, son of businessman Noel Tata, chairman of Trent and MD of Tata International.

“Deeply intertwined with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns, Ms. Manasi Tata is truly committed to take forward her father’s vision and dream, contributing towards accomplishing national goals and remains dedicated towards keeping up the strength of partnership with various stakeholders, and the relationships that have grown stronger over the years,’‘ said KSPL in a statement.

A fifth-generation scion of the Kirloskar empire, Ms. Manasi Tata holds art very close to her heart and her NGO, “Caring with Colour” leverages this passion of hers, works with government schools in three districts of Karnataka, as per the statement.