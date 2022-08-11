Kirloskar Brothers unveils advanced version of IoT solution KirloSmart

August 11, 2022 21:02 IST

The system helps users to monitor pumps remotely and view historic data on their smart devices

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. (KBL), a pump manufacturing company, has introduced an advanced version of its IoT (Internet of Things)-based pump monitoring system KirloSmart, which helps users to monitor pumps remotely and view historic data through their smart devices.

KBL had commercially introduced this solution in 2016 in India after using it in-house at the Kirloskarvadi factory since 2010.

The KirloSmart technology with built-in analytics and spare management modules can generate alerts for the probable causes leading to the failure of the pump, the company said.

“Thus, a KirloSmart-enabled system helps the user in monitoring the pump health by appropriately sensing the critical health parameters of the pump. It also helps users in quick diagnostic and resolution of issues. It can send alerts and notifications through SMS, e-mail, and mobile push notifications,” the company said.

Alok Kirloskar, member of the board of directors at KBL and managing director, SPP Pumps Ltd., said, “The advanced version of KirloSmart has new additional features like enhanced web application and mobile app with user-friendly next generation UI/UX and easy navigation.”

“This is more interactive and has an enhanced speed. It comes with multiple screen options to show various parameter dials and mimic or process diagrams with sensor data. KirloSmart tracks the overall performance of the pump and notifies the user of any degradation in the efficiency or performance,” he said.

“Also, our team of experts at the back-end suggests to customers the correction measures to bring the performance on the track. This way, the solution helps to save electricity cost, prevents pump shutdown, and helps to increase the life of pumps,” he added.