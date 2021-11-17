Business

Kirloskar Brothers bags patent

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. (KBL), said it has received a patent for its Concrete Volute Pumping Assembly.

“This patent is a significant milestone as it will help the company offer its Concrete Volute Pumps with reduced submergence leading to reduced excavation cost to the customer. The patent will further consolidate KBL as a leader in the designing and manufacturing of Concrete Volute Pumps worldwide,” the company said in a statement.

KBL said it has designed and constructed CVPs for many large irrigation and powers projects, storm water applications, including Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd., Reliance Energy Ltd., National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), BMA Thailand.

The Concrete Volute Pump was a revolutionary development in the pump industry. Concrete Volute Pumps derive their name as the casting & suction draft tube is concrete, while the rotating parts are metallic, the company said.

As the casing is constructed in concrete at the site, CVP is the most suitable pumping option from techno-economic consideration for handling large volumes of water, it added.


