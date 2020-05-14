Kirana, medical stores facilitate recharges of Vodafone Idea

In one more revenue stream for kiranas and medicine stores, Vodafone Idea Ltd., has tied up with over 48,000 such outlets where prepaid recharge facility can be done.

With retail outlets being non-operational during the lockdown, prepaid mobile phone users who are unable to recharge using digital channels, have been facing challenges in getting recharges.

Given that only essential service outlets like kirana and medical stores are operational, Vodafone Idea, to begin with, enabled its customers in Rajasthan to avail easy recharges from these stores. This facility has been expanded to some other states.

Now, Vodafone Idea customers in UP (W), Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat can avail recharge facilities at kirana stores and medical stores, according to company officials.

“Vodafone Idea has partnered with over 25,000 stores in Rajasthan, over 13,000 stores in Gujarat, 3,600 stores in Haryana and 6,500 stores in UP(W) to offer this service,” the company said.

This latest initiative of facilitating recharges through kirana outlets and medical stores is aimed at enhancing customer convenience for a large number of prepaid users who are digitally unengaged, it said.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea has launched an initiative to facilitate contactless recharges at retail outlets, while maintaining social distancing between the customer and the retailer.

This has been made possible through Vodafone Idea’s Smart Connect retailer app, which allows retailers to recharge without having to hand over the phone to the customer to enter their mobile number.

“The customer or retailer can simply speak out the 10-digit mobile number on the device and the Google voice-enabled feature will capture the command from a distance of up to 10 feet,” the company said.

“When a customer comes to a retailer for recharge, the retailer often hands over the phone (with the Smart Connect Retailer App opened) to the customer to type in their mobile number, to ensure accuracy in entering the number,” it said.

“However, it is not a practical option now in the current times of social distancing. As retail outlets in various Orange and Green zones across the country start to open, Vodafone Idea is ensuring complete implementation of social distancing protocol at its stores,” it added.

To facilitate contactless recharges, Smart Connect is now enabled with voice based recharge feature and is available at all Vodafone Idea own stores and multi-branded stores.

The customer can speak out the mobile number, which will get captured and reflected in the recharge tab. The subsequent recharge journey will continue as per existing process.

Ambrish Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Vodafone Idea., said, “In line with our digital first approach, we are digitising our processes to offer convenient and efficient services to our nearly 300 million customers.”

Currently the voice-based feature supports Hindi and English language and can take commands of mobile number in different variations as well.