KIOCL’s FY20 production at 2.375 MT

KIOCL Ltd., an iron ore mining central public sector unit (PSU) that manufactures iron oxide pellets for domestic and exports markets, has produced 2.375 million tonnes (MT) of pellets in the fiscal ended 2019-20 as against 2.238 MT in the previous year.

It dispatched 2.356 MT of pellets in the fiscal ended March 31 compared to 2.206 MT in the previous year.

KIOCL CMD M.V. Subba Rao said the export markets had boosted the company’s performance in the fiscal. The company processed different types of ores received from different locations including Iron ore slime to make charge mix economically viable.

“This performance is appreciable as a merchant pellet producer in the absence of captive raw material source, also after incurring huge logistic cost in moving iron ore from east coast to our pellet plant at Mangaluru at the west coast. Our endeavour is to continuously explore opportunities to create new epicentres of growth,” said Mr. Rao.

The CPSU made a contribution of ₹10.1 crore to PM CARES fund, in addition to one day salary of its employees. It also paid ₹15 lakh to Karnataka CM relief fund.