Kintree unveils app to help draw family tree

Kintree Private Ltd. has unveiled Kintree, an app for ‘families which believe in togetherness no matter where they are’. The app can be accessed on browser, Android, and iOS.

Currently available in 12 Indian languages, more languages are likely to be added depending on the region in which the popularity of the app grows.

“Kintree aims to connect not just the immediate family, but also the extended family. The all-in-one social media platform for families serves as a valuable, user-friendly platform for anyone who wants to stay updated on important family developments while still maintaining complete privacy,” the firm said.

Its primary feature helps capture the spirals of family history in simple steps to create a family tree. The platform’s user interface is suited for multi-generational use.

Iftikhar Khan, co-founder, Kintree said, “Our core belief is family always comes first. The seed for Kintree was sowed when we identified a gap in accessing and reaching out to one’s extended families no matter where they are. The app serves as a unique and secure medium to discover and connect with one’s long-lost relatives, anytime, anywhere.”

Shyam Zaveri, co-founder, said, “If you are someone who didn’t even know the names of more than 20% of your family members, now you all can be picturised on a single screen. Further, Kintree helps one to know about many generations beyond grandparents and the life they lived.”