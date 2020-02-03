Kinetic-Lamborghini JV to make solar golf carts

Pune-based Kinetic Green Tonino Lamborghini Private Ltd. will start manufacturing solar-powered golf carts in India by September 2020, said a top official.

“We will start manufacturing golf carts with solar rooftops in two series, mainly for export markets,” said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and CEO, Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions.

Stating they have the exclusive rights to manufacture and export these carts globally, she said the company would start manufacturing golf carts in two variants, including premium vehicles.

Kinetic Green Energy holds a 75% stake in the joint venture while the balance 25% is with Lamborghini family through Tonino Lamborghini SpA.. The golf carts will be designed in Italy by Lamborghini and produced in India by Kinetic Green Energy. The carts will be sold to airports, hotels, resorts and large campuses. The carts will have the capacity to seat two, four, six or eight persons.

“Currently, we can produce 6,000 carts per month and this would be increased to 12,000 units per month. We are planning to deploy ₹30 crore in product development. The global market size for golf carts is about $3 billion and we would like to target 5% of it. This presents a huge opportunity,” she said.