Kinetic Green unveils electric two-wheeler Zulu at ₹69,000

December 11, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Mumbai

N Anand

Kinetic Green on Monday announced the launch of its latest electric two wheeler Zulu in the sub-₹1 lakh price point to take on Internal Combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

As FAME II subsidy is expected to end by March 2024, the price of ICE vehicles are set to rise by 25%, Kinetic Green CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani said during an interaction. “We have done some financial innovation. Zulu is priced at ₹94,990, but will be offered at ₹69,000 through our new subscription model,” she said. Ms. Motwani said, “Our first priority is to attract ICE customers. This innovative structure will result in a reduction of 31% in acquisition cost and will also give a savings of ₹800 per month.”

“Zulu is an important addition to our EV portfolio. It is an affordable and innovative product aimed at the youth and GenZ,” she added.

The manufacturer of electric vehicles said it was a ‘Made in India’ product, except for the battery cells. The company plans to sell 40,000 units in 12 months. Deliveries will begin soon.

“Zulu can be charged up to 80% in 30 minutes and will have range of 104 km,” the company said.

Asserting that they would roll out more e2w in the coming months, she said the erstwhile Luna would be unveiled in an electric version in 2024, followed by a “high-performance scooter.” Currently, Luna is undergoing trials.

Ms. Motwani also unveiled a brand identity with the statement “planet at our heart” to propel green mobility. Kinetic Green also pledged to plant one crore trees across India to combat carbon footprint.

(The writer was in Mumbai at the invitation of the company).

