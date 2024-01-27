Kinetic Green plans a big role in e2w segment with Luna

January 27, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Ltd. (Kinetic Green) is hopeful of recreating a buzz in the electric two-wheeler segment with the unveiling of its iconic moped Luna, said a top company executive.

“While everyone is looking at e-versions of their scooters upwards of 100cc, we have made a smart move of looking at the entry level segment,” co-founder and Executive Director Ritesh Mantri said during an interaction.

Kinetic Green commenced online bookings for the eLuna on January 26 for a token advance of ₹500.

“We are hopeful of getting one lakh bookings by March 31. On a full charge, it will offer a mileage of 80-100 km. If the payload is 150 kg, it should be about 80 km,” he said.

“The price of eLuna will be announced soon. It is India’s first affordable hi-speed multi-utility vehicle. To make it more affordable, we are coming out with an EMI scheme of ₹2,000-2,500 per month for 30-36 months,” said founder and CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani.

“The batteries are going to be made inhouse. We are offering the eLuna with Li-ion battery with three years warranty in three variants – chargeable, removeable and swappable,” she said.

The company plans to retain its famous tagline ‘Chal Meri Luna’. Kinetic Green is planning to invest substantial amount on infrastructure at its Supa factory towards production of batteries, assembly lines and marketing.

“Initially, it is planned to produce 5,000 units per month and will later be ramped up. The company can produce 5 lakh vehicles per shift,” she said.

During the heydays, Kinetic Engineering used to sell 2,000 Lunas per day. It was discontinued in early 2000 to pave way for the entry of Kinetic Honda scooters.

Mr. Mantri said that the new vehicle would not eat into the market share of their existing EVs such as Zulu, Flex and Zing as they catered to different segments at different price points (₹72,000 to ₹1,10,000 and 70-120 kms).