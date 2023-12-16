GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kinetic Green aims at capturing 12-15% market share in e2w, e3ws

December 16, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

N Anand
We are not a cash burn company. We have lined up a slew of product for launches in 2024, including e-Luna, said Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Founder and CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani.

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Ltd., (Kinetic Green), is aiming at achieving a rank among the top 5 companies in the electric two and three-wheeler segment by FY29, said a top official.

“We entered the EV space during 2016-17 and are currently ranked among top 10 firms. We had drawn up aggressive growth plans. But, it was derailed by the pandemic,” said Founder & CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani during an interaction.

As per the five-year plan (FY25-FY29), the EV manufacturer intends to be among the top five companies with a market share of 12-15% in both two and three wheelers segment. It will set aside ₹500 crore over the next three-four years on manufacturing and product development among others.

The company also intends to raise $30-40 million between December and January 2024 and is in talks with some private investors.

While mentioning that the plans to set up a new plant in Andhra Pradesh has been put on hold, she said that the company’s second EV plant in Supa near Ahmednagar is ready to go on stream. In the first phase, it will produce one million EVs and in the second phase 0.5 million units.

Having made a name through Luna and Kinetic Honda in two-wheeler space, Kinetic Green current portfolio consists of couple of e-autos (passenger and cargo space) and e-scooters.

Asserting that they are not a cash-burn company, she said they have a pipeline of launches lined up in 2024 such e-Luna (which is undergoing trials), e-auto (L5 passenger version), golf cart and hi-performance scooter in 2025.

“As the market for the ultra-premium range of golf carts in India is limited, it will be made and exported under the Tonino Lamborghini brand,” she said adding that a joint venture firm will develop a series of golf carts from two seaters onwards for golf, tourism, hospitality and personal use.

“In the last two years, we have sold 50,000 EVs and posted revenue of ₹500 crore. For FY25, we are planning to sell one lakh units and garner revenue of ₹1,000 crore. By FY29, we plan to sell one million units and touch ₹10,000 crore of revenue,” she said.

By FY29, Kinetic Green expect 60% of revenue to come from e2w, 30-35% from e3w and rest from golf carts.

