KIMS Hospital Q2 net increases 20% to ₹121 cr. 

Published - November 09, 2024 09:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals) consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September increased almost 20% to ₹121 crore compared to ₹101 crore in the year earlier period.

Total income of the private healthcare provider increased 19.4% to ₹782 crore (₹655 crore). “The second quarter has been an extremely busy and productive one on multiple fronts for us. Our unit in Nashik went live this quarter and we have started our first hospital in Kerala at Kannur. All our units are working to their optimal capacity to meet the rush of patients across all geographies,” CMD B Bhaskar Rao said.

KIMS Hospitals network comprises 16 hospitals and more than 5,000 beds spread across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala (Kannur). Construction of a hospital each in Bengaluru and Mumbai is underway, it said.

