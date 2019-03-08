‘Killer’ jeans maker KewalKiran plans 11 more stores

Killer jeans maker Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. (KKCL), a branded apparel manufacturing and retail company, has announced plans to expand its retail presence by opening 11 more retail stores during the current financial year. This would take the apparel maker’s total retail stores count to 336.

The company said it had already opened 35 stores in the current financial year.

Most of the stores are in Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets, where the company’s range of products are having traction.

The company’s brands include Killer, Easies, LawmanPg3, Integriti and Desi-Belle. Kewalchand Jain, chairman and managing director, Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd., said: “We have the one of the largest consumer bases in the apparel industry.

“Our leading brand, Killer, has been choice of denim for the people in the country. With this expansion, we are further penetrating into the market and the greater market reach will enhance our revenues during the current year.”

Mr. Jain did not quantify the investment made in store expansion.