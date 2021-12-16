Kia unveils RV Carens, sales seen by March

ANANTAPUR

16 December 2021 21:49 IST

Kia India on Thursday unveiled the look of its new recreational vehicle (RV) manufactured at its Anantapur facility. The model will go on sale in select markets in the country in the first quarter of next year.

In a release, the company said the Kia Carens would be a three-row RV and would be introduced with six standard airbags across variants.It brings innovation to modern Indian families, which will redefine versatility, with revolutionary design and other class-leading features, the company pointed out. The made-in-India global product from Kia brings the sophistication of a family mover and the sportiness of an SUV in one package, the company said.

“India is diverse, and the people here have different preferences,” said Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park while unveiling the model. “I believe this is the most exciting insight we tried to unlock while developing the Carens. It’s safe, feature-rich and has artistry in its design, is comfortable and classy; packs everything a modern Indian family would want in their vehicle,” he added.

“The Kia Carens is set to create a completely new segment and industry benchmark for family vehicles,” said Kia Corporation president and CEO Ho Sung Song. The car was unveiled in Seoul and New Delhi simultaneously.

Aimed at modern Indian families, the Carens is ‘a comfortable and spacious’ three-row seater with the longest wheelbase in its class. The car comes with a first in India Hi-Secure Safety Package as standard across all trims, which includes six airbags, making it ‘one of the safest vehicles’ in India. The Kia Carens is also a connected car.

The Kia Carens offers both petrol and diesel variants combined with multiple transmission options, including the 7DCT and 6AT. From connectivity features, enabled by the Kia Connect app, to flexible seating options and sliding-type seat undertray, retractable seat-back table, the rear door spot lamp, and the bottle-, gadget-holder in the third row, the Carens ‘redefines automotive practicality’, Mr. Ho Sung Song said.