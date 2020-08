NEW DELHI

07 August 2020 22:41 IST

Kia Motors on Friday globally unveiled its compact SUV ‘Sonet’, which will be introduced in India ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Sonet will compete with Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza, Tata Motors’ Nexon, Hyundai’s Venue and soon to be launched Urban Cruiser by Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

