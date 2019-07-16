Business

Kia Motors to commence SUV Seltos bookings today

Kia SELTOS on display during its world premier in Gurgaon on June 20, 2019.

Kia SELTOS on display during its world premier in Gurgaon on June 20, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

The model will be available in two trims - GT line, which is suitable for the performance enthusiasts, and Tech line, aimed at families

South Korean auto major Kia Motors said the pre-bookings of its upcoming SUV Seltos will begin in India from July 16. The company said the bookings would commence online as well as on its 206 sales points in the country.

“The Kia Seltos has been built from ground-up, keeping Indian customers in mind and is equipped to redefine the segment,” Kia Motors India Vice President and Head - Sales and Marketing Manohar Bhat said in a statement on July 15.

The Seltos has been designed and developed keeping the Indian market in mind but will be exported from the company’s plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, to Middle East, Africa, Latin America and other Asian countries. The model, upon launch will be available in two trims - GT line, which is suitable for the performance enthusiasts, and Tech line, aimed at families. The Seltos will be BSVI compliant right from its launch. It will come in three variants — 1.5 petrol, 1.5 diesel, 1.4 turbo petrol mated with both manual and automatic transmissions.

