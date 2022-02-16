Kia India unveils Carens starting at ₹8.99 lakh

The Kia Carens car manufactured at Anantapur factory that was unveiled on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Special Correspondent

Kia India on Tuesday unveiled Carens, its fourth product in the country, at an introductory price range of ₹8.99-₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The three-row ‘recreational’ vehicle had already received about 19,089 bookings so far, Kia India said. The company claims a low maintenance cost of 37 paisa per kilometre for the vehicle. The 'Made-for-India' offering is available in both seven-and six-seater configurations and is offered in three engine variants: 1.5 Petrol, 1.4 T-GDi Petrol, and 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel.

“Since inception, we have remained focused on adding value to Indian customers’ driving experience. The pricing offers us an opportunity to cater to an even more diverse set of our customer. We will enhance our production to meet this increased demand,” said Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO, Kia India.