Kia India unveils Carens at ₹8.99 lakh

The Kia Carens car manufactured at Anantapur factory that was unveiled on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Special Correspondent

Kia India on Tuesday unveiled Carens, its fourth product in the country, at an introductory price range of ₹8.99-₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The three-row ‘recreational’ vehicle, which gives a low maintenance cost of 37 paisa per kilometre, had received about 19,089 bookings so far, Kia India said. The 'Made-for-India' offering is available in seven-seater configurations as well as 6-seater configurations and offered with three engine options: 1.5 Petrol, 1.4 T-GDi Petrol, and 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel.

“Since inception, we have remained focused on adding value to Indian customers’ driving experience. The pricing offers us an opportunity to cater to an even more diverse set of our customer. We will enhance our production to meet this increased demand,” Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO, Kia India, said.