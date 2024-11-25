Kia India aims to double export volume by 2030, CKD shipments race past 1 lakh units 

Carmaker Kia India’s exports of vehicles in completely knocked down (CKD) condition from its Anantapur manufacturing facility have raced past the 1 lakh unit mark.

“Looking ahead, we aim to expand our CKD footprint to the Middle East and Africa, to double our export volume by 2030,” Chief Sales Officer Joonsu Cho said on Monday. In 2024, Kia India expects to export over 38,000 CKD units to Uzbekistan, Ecuador and Vietnam markets, the focus markets.

The 1 lakh CKD export, since the shipments from the plant in Andhra Pradesh began in June 2020, underscores the company’s ongoing efforts to establish India as a key export hub. Kia India is as one of the key export hubs for the Kia Corporation accounting 50% of the company’s CKD exports worldwide, Kia India said in a release.

“India is a key market for Kia Corporation, serving not only as a strong sales driver but also as an emerging export hub. We are proud to see models like the Seltos, Sonet and Carens perform strongly in international markets... also grateful for the government’s export-friendly policies, which have played a crucial role in strengthening India’s position within the global automotive value chain,” Mr. Cho said.

